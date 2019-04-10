Stop food cravings with a whiff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Surveys show that almost 100% of young women and 70% of young men report having food cravings.

If you give in, these cravings can ruin your healthy eating plans. But there are some simple ways to stop the bad habits.

Now, a new study by the University of South Florida shows there might be a simple way to resist your temptations.

Researchers found simply smelling a food may do the trick. They exposed participants to the scents of both healthy and unhealthy foods.

Results showed that when people smelled unhealthy foods -- like cookies or pizza -- for less than 30 seconds, they were more likely to want those items.

But when they were exposed for longer than 2 minutes, they didn’t find the cookie or pizza desirable. They instead chose to eat strawberries or apples.

Drink a large glass of water and then wait a few minutes. Thirst is often mistaken for hunger.

According to Healthline, eating a high-protein breakfast can reduce cravings throughout the day.

And taking a spinach extract supplement with a meal may reduce appetite and cravings for several hours.

Researchers believe that smelling the scent of a certain food helps satisfy a craving because your brain doesn’t differentiate between the source of the sensory pleasure.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.