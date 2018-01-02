The diet hop not working?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Atkins diet, South Beach diet and Weight Watchers. These may seem like quick ways to shed some unwanted pounds and you may try many to find the best one for you. But switching from diet to diet can be counterproductive.

Your body needs a consistent well-designed eating plan to stay healthy.

“What really works is adopting something that you can stick with that will keep you healthy for a long time,” said Rachel Franklin, MD, the Medical Director at OU Physicians.

But switching between diet fads to lose weight can actually make you gain weight instead. Your daily calorie intake can swing dramatically causing your metabolism to slow down. Your metabolism takes about three weeks to adjust to new food. So try to stay on a new diet for at least three weeks and if you feel it is not working do not switch to a diet that is the complete opposite, such as switching from a meat-heavy protein diet to being vegan.

Before trying a new diet, see which foods are off limits and then find alternative foods that can provide those nutrients. Switching diets can also leave gaping holes in your nutrition. Diets that require reducing your carb intake by skipping grains, fruits and vegetables also can cut out your sources of fiber, antioxidants and even vitamins A and C. Just three days without certain nutrients can lead a person to develop symptoms of deficiency diseases like scurvy.

A report by Marketdata says there are 97 million active dieters in the U.S. and people spent nearly $66 billion on weight loss products in 2016.



