Clay County man survives flesh-eating bacteria

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The instincts of a 51-year-old man from Clay County and the fast actions of two Orange Park Medical Center doctors saved a man from a potentially deadly flesh-eating bacteria, OPMC officials said.

Robert Morgan's ordeal began before Christmas, when pain in his shoulder quickly worsened and he started having flu symptoms.

More Headlines

Morgan thought he might have hurt his shoulder, so he got X-rays taken at an emergency room but was sent home without a diagnosis.

When the pain became unbearable, Morgan headed to OPMC's emergency room for a second opinion. He arrived sweating, weak and unable to move his right arm.

Within minutes, emergency room physician Justin Deaton recognized Morgan’s condition was potentially life-threatening. “Progression of redness and bruising was happening right in front of our eyes in a short period of time. That confirmed that we needed to move quickly,” said Deaton, the emergency medical director of trauma for Orange Park Medical Center. “Every hour that goes by the mortality rate goes up.”

Dr. Deaton contacted surgeon Dr. Elias Tsirakoglou right away. The physicians diagnosed Morgan with necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacteria, requiring immediate surgery.

“As soon as we were able to assess what was happening under the skin, I knew it was only hours before we could lose him,” said Dr. Elias Tsirakoglou. “We used cutting-edge technology to get ahead of the disease, which helped us save his life without having to amputate his arm.”

“If Robert would have waited any longer, he wouldn’t have made it. With this condition, time determines whether someone is going to live or die.”

After seven procedures and five weeks at Orange Park Medical Center, Morgan is back home and improving each day. Morgan lost the majority of his skin and muscle from his armpit down to his hip and from his sternum to his shoulder blade to the infection.

“I’m very lucky. I’m happy to be alive and I’m extremely thankful for what everyone did,” said Morgan. “I may have missed last Christmas with my family but I’ll have many more because of them.”

As Morgan pushes through his recovery, spending two days a week in therapy, he wants people to know, “If you have an injury that doesn’t feel right or any kind of cut, no matter how small, that seems to be infected, don’t ignore it. Watch out for flu symptoms and get to the ER quickly.”

Necrotizing fasciitis is a bacterial infection that destroys tissue under the skin. The condition begins when bacteria enters the body and spreads quickly between the skin and muscle, causing symptoms of redness, bruising, fever, fatigue and pain. Treatment for the condition can include IV antibiotics and surgical removal of the infected tissue. Those with weakened immune systems are more likely to contract the condition, including those with diabetes, kidney disease, alcoholism, cancer or other chronic conditions. Despite the high-quality treatment available today, the risk of death is 25-35 percent, increasing with delay to treatment.

Ways to avoid necrotizing fasciitis include hand-washing and avoiding hot tubs, pools or bodies of water if you have an open wound or skin infection.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.