Longtime Baptist Health CEO retiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A changing of the guard is on the way.

Baptist Health stands as a successful local health care system, and longtime CEO Hugh Greene says it’s time for a new leader.

Greene has been with Baptist 30 years, and served 18 years as president and chief executive.

News4Jax spoke with Greene on Wednesday in his downtown office. He tried to explain some dueling, if not mixed emotions.

"It all starts and ends with mission for me. Our mission is a caregiving mission to this community. We don't own anything outside the five-county area, so we are a community-based, locally governed health care system," Greene said. "So our mission has really been to provide care, to grow with this community, make sure we offer comprehensive services to the community, and that really is the legacy. And it not only includes geographic expansion, but new hospitals like the one we opened at Baptist South, but also the commitment has been made to behavioral health, which is very important to me. Mental Health Services are so vital in terms of meeting the needs of the population."

Greene said he has two overwhelming feelings: gratitude and confidence.

"First: gratitude. Gratitude for the privilege of doing this for 30 years. It's highly unusual to be one place that long or to even do the CEO for 18. In this industry, that's just not typical. Gratitude for the board that has very much been giving direction. And for the team members who make Baptist Health what it really is," Greene said. "But on the other hand, I have a strong sense of confidence. Confidence in the future of Baptist Health. Confidence in the ability of this organization to continue to address the healthcare needs of the community."

Greene said he will say in place as CEO until a new president is found. Baptist anticipates that will be sometime in the middle of 2019.

