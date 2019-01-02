Low carb? Low fat? What the latest dieting studies tell us for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two major studies last year offered some insight into the role carbs play in making us fat, but unfortunately they don't settle the question of how best to lose weight in 2019.

There is fierce debate on the best way to diet, and new fads emerge every year. But there are no black-and-white answers.

Nutrition research is extremely difficult and even the most respected studies come with major caveats.

One study last year seemed to suggest a low-carb diet may help people keep weight off. Another found different diets worked equally well in helping people lose weight.

What's most important, experts say, is to find a diet you can stick to over the long term.

