Man spreads word about 8-year-old granddaughter with brain cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old is trying not to let stage 2 brain cancer slow her down. She's an honorary member of the University of Florida's gymnastics team and loves to swim.

After an MRI showed the tumor is growing again, Bailey Warner must soon start another round of chemotherapy. But she has a big team supporting her, including her parents, siblings and grandparents.

News4Jax learned about Bailey when ordering a rideshare and seeing a poster in Mark Fowler's car saying, "I want you to meet my granddaughter." So we went to meet Bailey.

"They say, 'Don’t give up,' and I never did," Bailey said.

Fowler said Bailey was diagnosed with brain cancer two years ago.

"She’s been stable for the last six months. After 18 months of chemo, the tumor reduced about a third," Fowler said.

But sadly, the tumor is active again.

"Bailey is our world. I mean, it’s just her world, and we’re just living in it," Fowler said. "Every day that you have with your family is special and we cherish."

Fowler displays the poster when he’s driving for Uber and Lyft to bring awareness to her story.

Now that the tumor is growing again, she's going back to chemo, and the family needs even more support. They urge people to go to the Pray for Bailey Facebook page.

"If anyone’s going to survive brain cancer, it’s going to be Bailey Warner," Fowler said.

