Medicaid dental challenge dropped

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - There’s one less Medicaid contract challenge the state Agency for Health Care Administration will have to try to fend off before an administrative law judge.

UnitedHealthcare of Florida has withdrawn its challenge to the agency’s decision to award prepaid-dental contracts to MCNA Dental, DentaQuest of Florida and Liberty Dental Plan of Florida, according to the state Division of Administrative Hearings website.

Argus Dental and Vision, though, is moving ahead with legal action, and a hearing before Judge Robert Telfer III has been scheduled for Aug. 20 to Aug. 22. in Tallahassee.

COURT DOCUMENT: Argus protest

Meanwhile, the Agency for Health Care Administration faces defending 27 protests stemming from its decisions to award Medicaid HMO contracts to 13 health plans for the statewide Medicaid managed-care program.

The five-year contracts, in total, are estimated to be worth upwards of $90 billion.

News Service of Florida