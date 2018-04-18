Medical marijuana treatment centers closer to reality in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Green Cove Springs is one step closer to allowing medical marijuana treatment centers inside its city limits.

City Council passed a first reading Tuesday night of Ordinance O-03-2018, which would add medical marijuana treatment centers to the city code.

The ordinance includes adding medical marijuana to the definition of "drug and drug sales" in the city code, conditions for treatment centers and zoning districts where treatment centers are permitted.

Medical marijuana treatment centers will be allowed under special exception in Residential, Professional, Office (PRO) and Neighborhood Commercial (C-1), and allowed in General Commercial (C-2).

Conditions include allowing signs mounted on the outside of the building or hanging in the window as advertisement, no delivery or sales between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. and restricting locations from being within 500 feet of a school.

A second and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled for May 15, the day the city’s year-and-a-half moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers expires.

