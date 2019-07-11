How St. Johns County schools are targeting mental health

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla - St. Johns County is implementing a new plan to target mental health for its students.

The Mental Health Allocation Plan will address several different aspects in children's curriculum in the elementary schools to deliver evidence-based mental health services to support all levels of need for the students.

Community agencies will provide awareness prevention and intervention training to staff, students and parents. School counselors will implement referrals for students and their families who are in need of counseling services, sheltering, etc.

For the 2019-2020 school year, mental health services will be provided by 80 school counselors who are state certified in Professional Guidance and Counseling K-12, 19 school psychologists who are certified in school psychology, 13 mental health counselors certified by the Department of Health, three who are certified in Professional Guidance K-12, and seven social workers who are certified by the Florida Department of Education.

Currently there are 10 mental health service providers in the St. Johns District.

Adapt Behavioral Services, Betty Griffin House, Big Bear Behavorial Health, Children's Home Society of Florida, Daniel Memorial Inc., Jewish Family & Community Services, EPIC Behavioral Healthcare, St. Augustine Youth Services, SMA Healthcare and Youth Crisis Center.

Meanwhile, the pilot for Sources of Strength will start at seven schools in the county. Sources of Strength is a best practice youth suicide prevention project designed to show the power of peer social networks and change the unhealthy norms, prevent suicide, bullying and substance abuse.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.