Mosquitoes in Clay, Glynn counties test negative for West Nile

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Mosquito tests completed by pest control services in Clay and Glynn counties came back negative for West Nile virus, News4Jax learned Wednesday.

Mosquito control officials in both counties began "elevated operations" after samplings came back positive last week.

Clay County said its pest control services have resumed normal operations, which include testing samplings multiple times each week, inspecting potential breeding sites and spraying each night.

Mosquito Control Services of Georgia said it's continuing to monitor all of Glynn County for the presence of West Nile virus and will continue with its normal spraying schedule.

The virus is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes and can cause mild to serious illness. Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning.

Officials still encourage people to follow the "5Ds" of mosquito bite prevention:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water -- buckets, barrels, flower pots and tarps -- because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. If you suspect you may have WNV, you should seek medical treatment.

