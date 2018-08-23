Nassau County residents urged to protect themselves from mosquitoes

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Health officials continue to urge Nassau County residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Nassau County, mosquito-borne illnesses are still being detected throughout the county.

So far this year, county health officials said, there have been four cases of Eastern equine encephalitis virus, or EEEV, infection in horses and one outbreak in emus. Ten chickens have tested positive for EEEV and 17 have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The cases are a major concern for Jessica Bognanni, who has lived in Nassau County all her life, because her family owns chickens and horses.

"The fact of them possibly getting sick is so scary," Bognanni told News4Jax on Wednesday. "We usually put fly spray on the horses, mosquito stuff. Anything that we can do, we have been doing. I feel like there’s not much you can do when they’re this bad."

Bognanni said, this summer, the mosquitoes have been "the worst they have been in a long time," which is why she and her family take extra precautions to keep them away.

“We turn on the Thermacell, light a citronella candle," she said. "But they are bad and they are still all over you.”

According to health officials, human infections with EEEV and West Nile virus may result in flu-like symptoms, such as fever and headache.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, health officials said, remember to "drain and cover."

Health officials advise to cover your skin with clothing or repellent and drain any standing water around your home.



