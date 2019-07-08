Nature's Truth wintergreen essential oil recalled

If you use essential oils and have small children, you'll want to read this.

Nature's Truth is recalling about 22,000 units of its wintergreen 100% pure essential oil after its glass amber dropper bottle was found not to be child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. It could poison children if swallowed, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you do have the recalled product, you can call Nature’s Truth toll-free at 844-544-1030 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday for a full refund.

The bottle has a black cap and a yellow, pink and green label with Nature’s Truth Aromatherapy Wintergreen 100% Pure Stimulation Essential Oil printed on the front. Product number NT6446, UPC code 840093103130 and lot number 13810, 13985, 14540, 16013, 23517, 28581 or 29929 are printed on the back of the product.

It is sold on target.com and at independent pharmacies nationwide. For more information regarding the recall, you can click here.

