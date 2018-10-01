New case of West Nile virus in Duval County brings total to 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has confirmed a new human case of West Nile virus, which brings the total number of cases in Jacksonville to six. Last year there were no cases of West Nile virus in Duval County.

Health officials warn residents not to focus on the exact location of the West Nile virus case since mosquitoes that spread the virus can travel 5 or more miles and infected birds can go even farther.

Parents at a park in Avondale said they are taking precautions but also want their kids to enjoy the outdoors.

"This park is really great but, I try to stay away from areas where there’s lots of standing water and shade. I try to not be out at sunset," said Padonda Ali.

"If we know we are going to encounter mosquitoes, we use bug spray. We try to use organic bug spray, but well bug spray with DEET works the best, the other ones don’t seem to," said Andrea Falce.

Residents throughout North Florida and South Georgia are urged to take precautions against mosquitoes by remembering to drain and cover.

Drain - standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler water or rain has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots, pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't be used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition with appropriate chlorination. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover - skin with clothing or repellent

Clothing: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent: Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Tips on Repellent Use

are generally recommended. Other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, paramenthane-diol, or IR3535. These products are generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label. Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or on clothing, but not under clothing.

appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under the age of 3 years. DEET is not recommended to be used on children younger than 2 months old. Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

