New diagnosis is Jacksonville's 11th West Nile virus case this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An additional human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in Duval County, bringing the total number of cases this year to 11, the Florida Department of Health said.

The health department said the latest case of the mosquito-borne illness underscores the ongoing concern that the virus could be spread to more people than it already has.

Jacksonville Mosquito Control and the Duval County DOH continue surveillance and prevention efforts. Health officials caution not to focus on the specific location of cases as the mosquitos that can spread West Nile Virus can travel five or more miles and birds infected with West Nile can go even farther.

As a reminder, there are steps you can take to protect yourself from this virus:

Drain standing water from garbage cans, buckets and other containers around the house.

Throw away any items that could collect rainwater outside, such as bottles or old tires.

Make sure your swimming pool stays in good condition and is properly chlorinated.

Cover up your skin with socks, pants and long sleeves before heading outside.

Apply mosquito repellent with DEET or other effective ingredients to your bare skin.

Use mosquito netting to protect any children who are younger than 2 years old.

Cover any doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

