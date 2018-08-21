New medical marijuana dispensary opens on Jacksonville's westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Patients looking to get medical marijuana in Jacksonville now have another option. Curaleaf opened a new dispensary Tuesday on the westside.

It's the first dispensary of medical marijuana located in that area of town. Curaleaf is located on 103rd Street near Jammes Road. Customers wanting to buy the products must show a state of Florida medical marijuana card.

Company officials said it can offer patients either same-day or next-day delivery throughout North Florida and the panhandle.

They said the treatment is a tested and safe alternative to many traditional medicines.

"It means they can come and treat themselves with medical marijuana for conditions that have been debilitating, giving them a new quality of life, and changing their human condition," said Michelle Terrell with Curaleaf.

She said this is the company's ninth store opening in Florida.

"You're seeing more and more obviously come up; the more patients, the more demand," Terrell said.

The dispensary offers private consultations for those looking to learn more about medical marijuana. Before anyone can buy the products, they must get approval from a doctor and the state of Florida.

Right now, there are around 150,000 patients registered for medical marijuana treatment with the state.

