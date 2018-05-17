First non-opioid treatment for withdrawal gets FDA approval

A treatment to help ease opioid withdrawal got the green light from the FDA. The approval of WorldMed's Lucemyra was expedited in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

The non-opioid tablets can be used for up to two weeks. It is not addictive and can be a part of longer term plans.

The drug helps with symptoms like vomiting, muscle pain, diarrhea and agitation. Before, people going through detox were given opioids which can be very addictive.

The FDA still wants Lucemyra to conduct some safety studies to see the effects on children. The drug should be available by the summer.

