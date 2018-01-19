Number of Duval County flu cases skyrocket over same time last year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The rate of flu cases is increasing around the country, including in Florida -- in some cases four times higher than last year.

According to the Duval County Health Department, flu symptoms are a problem for the entire state.

By now, most people in Northeast Florida have probably heard someone coughing from the flu at home, at work or while out shopping.

Phyllis Jackson, who works at Channel 4, is getting over the flu.

“It was body aches, headache, weak, coughing ... it makes you feel weak,” Jackson said. “Temperature, fever, I mean I couldn’t do anything. I was afraid to drive myself to the doctor.”

Then her husband also got the flu.

The Florida Department of Health said that in Duval County during the first 13 days of 2017, there were 53 confirmed cases of flu. This year that number soared to 238 cases in the same window.

Those numbers are provided by hospitals, so the total cases could be even higher.

Many people are playing it safe by washing their hands and staying away from sick people, but that's not stopping the flu from spreading county by county.

Duval, Nassau and Putnam counties have moderate flu activity. Clay, St. Johns and Flagler counties have seen only mild flu activity.

The cases in Nassau, Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Putnam have increased. Flagler is the only local county slowing down reported flu cases.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot through the health department can go to: 3225 University Blvd. S. or 5220 North Pearl St.

Doctors recommend if you have the flu to not sneeze or cough into your hands because that spreads germs. Instead, sneeze or cough into the crook of your elbow.

Also, they say, stay home if you're sick, so you don't get others sick, too.

