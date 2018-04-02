Board of Pharmacy eyes opioid regulations

CNN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Members of the Florida Board of Pharmacy were told Monday that it shouldn’t take long to alter regulations for pharmacists to comply with a new law aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.

Board of Pharmacy counsel David Flynn told members of the board’s Legislative Committee that, given the board’s experience in past crackdowns on controlled substances, it shouldn’t take long for the Board of Pharmacy to revamp the regulations.

The new opioid law includes imposing a three-day limit on prescriptions for treatment of acute pain.

Seven-day supplies of controlled substances are allowable if deemed medically necessary.

Among other things, the new law also addresses situations in which pharmacists dispense controlled substances to people they do not know. In such situations, the pharmacist must require people getting controlled substances to present valid photo identification of other verification of their identity.

The Legislative Committee met in Monday in Tallahassee as part of Board of Pharmacy meetings this week.

News Service of Florida