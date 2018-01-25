DIY way to get rid of unwanted, potentially dangerous drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pouch smaller than your hand can effectively stop prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands. The bags safely dissolve drugs, including opioids.

Melanie Bright, with Drug Free Duval, said the 30-second process could save lives.

"We know that 70 percent of kids age 12 and older use prescription opioids for the first time through a friend or family member," Bright said.

Bright said those with a prescription drug that isn't needed any more, it can be placed in the bag, fill it with water, add the drug to be disposed of, reseal the bag and shake it. Then throw the bag away.

"Some people may say this is plastic, (it) is this also hurting the earth," Bright said. "No, that's actually biodegradable, so the complete product is environmentally friendly."

The entire bag will eventually dissolve, the opioid is deactivated and it cost less than five dollars.

As these bags change the way pills are disposed, it will also keep more prescription drugs out of the wrong hands and the environment.

Drug disposal bags are available for less than $5 each by calling Drug Free Duval at 904-374-9145. Walmart has announced it will offer a similar product in their stores soon.

There is also a drug take-back event this weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Walgreen's store at 8039 Southside Boulevard and anyone can drop off unwanted drugs from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

