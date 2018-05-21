Flagler deputy saves heroin overdose victim in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Flagler County deputy is credited with saving the life of a man who overdosed on heroin in Palm Coast over the weekend, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy David Agata was handling a Sunday overdose call near Webwood Place and Webster Lane. There he gave an unconscious man a dose of Narcan. After regaining consciousness, the man said he must have gotten a stronger dose of heroin than usual.

The incident marks the second time in two weeks a Flagler County deputy revived an overdose victim using Narcan. Sheriff Rick Staly used the episode to issue a warning to drug users, saying the next injection they take could wind up being their last.

"I'm proud of our deputies for helping to save another life with the use of Narcan, but these drug users must take notice that the drugs they are injecting are tainted and much stronger than they are used to," Staly said in a statement.

