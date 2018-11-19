Florida sues drug store chains for allegedly adding to the opioid crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The state of Florida is suing two of the nation's largest drugstore chains.

Florida is accusing CVS and Walgreens of adding to the opioid crisis by selling painkillers and not taking extra precautions to stop illegal sales.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that the state added companies to its original lawsuit filed in Spring 2017. Purdue Pharma, the producer of OxyContin was included in the lawsuit.

CVS and Walgreens are the two largest pharmacy chains in the country, according to health care marketing firm SK&A, with about 18,000 stores between the two brands. According to the lawsuit, Walgreens has 820 stores in Florida, and CVS has 754.



