Georgia sues drug manufacturers over opioid crisis

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Georgia is suing opioid manufacturers and distributors, accusing them of fueling the opioid crisis with devastating effects on the state's citizens.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a news release that he filed the lawsuit Thursday in Gwinnett County Superior Court. The lawsuit seeks damages and restitution against five manufacturers and their associated companies, as well as four distributors.

It alleges that the manufacturers used deceptive marketing that understated the addiction risks of opioids and overstated benefits to increase opioid use and increase their profits.

It also accuses the distributors of selling prescription opioids without monitoring, reporting, investigating or preventing the fulfillment of suspicious orders, leading to the drugs being sold for unnecessary and non-medical uses.

Other state and local governments across the country have taken similar legal action.

