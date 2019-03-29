Nevada puts Narcan vending machines in Las Vegas

The drug used to reverse an opioid overdose is now available from a vending machine -- if you're in Las Vegas. Narcan blocks the effects opioids have on the body and, in some cases, prevents an overdose.

Officials in Nevada said making the drug easier to obtain is making a major difference in opioid addiction in their state.

Only registered users of the syringe exchange program can use the machine. Those people will get a specially programmed card that makes free kits accessible from the device.

Authorities said these machines will also eventually have other health-related items like hygiene kits, safe sex kits, and pregnancy tests.

