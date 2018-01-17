Troopers issued Narcan to save lives on Florida roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is now issuing Narcan to state troopers in an effort to save lives of someone suffering an opioid overnose.

Naloxone, the life-saving drug commonly known by its brand name Narcan, can take just seconds to revive an overdose victim.

Troopers in Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties were the first members of FHP to be issued Narcan due to the increasing number of overdose deaths in those counties. Narcan will be issued to additional troopers throughout other areas of the state by the end of February.

"FHP knows firsthand the seriousness of the opioid crisis and the department is taking the necessary steps to adapt our techniques and arm our troopers with the tools that will ensure the safety of the public and FHP," said FHP's Col. Gene Spaulding. "With the rise of deaths associated with the use of Fentanyl and Carfentanil, it is important to have this antidote available to our troopers, who are often the first to arrive on scene on Florida roadways."

The Narcan units will assist FHP members when they encounter an overdose situation while on patrol and help protect first responders who may be accidentally exposed and overcome by the effects of dangerous opioids. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Extremely small doses of these drugs have been determined to be fatal, and even exposure from minor skin contact has been known to cause severe medical issues including death.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.