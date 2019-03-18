Parents lose sleep for 6 years after first child is born

It’s no surprise that losing sleep goes hand in hand with having children. But parents may not know that their sleep schedule won’t return to normal until several years later.

That’s according to a new study published in the scientific journal Sleep. Researchers studied 2,541 women and 2,118 men from 2008 through 2015. They found that sleep satisfaction and duration do not rebound completely until six years after birth.

The most restless time for parents, regardless of gender, tends to come about three months after welcoming their first child into the world.

As the study points out, women tend to be affected more dramatically by the change. On average, women lose an hour of sleep after giving birth, compared to how much they sleep before getting pregnant. Men lose about 15 minutes of sleep a night.

While some of the findings are common knowledge – that having children means getting less shut-eye – researchers were surprised by the long-term effects, according to Sakari Lemola, a co-author of the study and associate professor at the University of Warwick.

"The short-term effects of childbirth on parental sleep is well known. Our study just confirmed these effects," Lemola told Healthline.com. "However, it was largely unexpected to find decreased sleep duration and sleep satisfaction six years after birth."

