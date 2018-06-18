Pasta not a diet-wrecker after all

Pasta: Runners might benefit from a bowl of pasta for a quick pre-race energy boost, but the big dose of carbohydrates in pasta makes for a lunch that can put you right to sleep.

When it comes to foods that don't flatter our waistlines, pasta often gets a bad rap.

But according to one recent study, pasta is likely not a diet-wrecker after all.

The study looked at previous research which included 2,448 people who ate pasta anywhere from one to eight times per week.

Researchers found that the pasta-eaters were no more likely to gain weight or increase their body fat as a result of their pasta consumption.

Lindsay Malone, of Cleveland Clinic, did not take part in the research, but said when were eating a healthy, nutrient-dense diet most of the time, a little pasta here and there wont pack on the pounds.

If you're eating well 80-90 percent of the time, you have some wiggle room 10-20 percent of the time you don't have to be a hermit and eat perfectly from your garden every day, she said. You can go out and enjoy time with family and friends.

Malone reminds us that if were trying to eat a healthier diet, its best to look beyond the numbers on the scale.

She said its important to ask ourselves what nutrients were getting for the calories were consuming. And when it comes to nutrient-density, whole foods are the way to go.

Whole foods provide carbohydrates, protein and fats, as well as vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients.

Malone said when we consume plenty of whole foods like vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts and seeds, we feel different, because these foods provide a steady and stable source of energy.

What you should expect with a nutrient-dense diet are higher levels of energy; more vitality to do your various tasks throughout the day, and when your body has everything that it needs to run efficiently, you should expect to feel better, she said.

And while traditional pasta by itself might not contribute to weight gain, Malone suggests looking for more nutrient-dense options that pack more of a nutritional punch.

If you're going to eat pasta, look for something that has higher nutrient-density, she said. Pastas made with whole grains there are even pastas that are made with beans now. There are also some really good chickpea pastas on the market that have about twice as much fiber and twice as much protein as regular pasta.

For those who really love pasta, Malone said its best to make it at home, in order to have control over the type of pasta and the ingredients that are added to it. Ordering out not only gives us less control, but makes it more likely to receive a portion size that's big enough to feed a family of four.

Complete results of the study can be found in the BMJ.