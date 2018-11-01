Pediatric dentist reveals tricks to protecting teeth from cavities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As many children will probably be eating lots of candy after Halloween, a local pediatric dentist shared some tricks to protecting your children's teeth from cavities.

Pediatric dentist Dr. Stephen Cochran said parents need to make sure their children eat it in moderation.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry also recommends eating soft candy or candy that melts in the mouth quickly because that allows less time for sugar to sit in the mouth and form cavities.

VIEW: AAPD’s guide to a tooth-friendly Halloween

"We are going to get lots of candy. You want to pick and choose the soft candies that melt away," Cochran said. "It is also good to drink a little bit of fluoridated water out of (the) tap or out of the bottle afterward to help the sugar dissolve all the way."

And if you think moderation is not important, according to Cochran, it could cost about $100 to fix a cavity.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.