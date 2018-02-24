Philanthropists Jane, Mike McLain donate $200K to pediatric program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The UF Health Proton Therapy Institute has named the pediatric recovery room in honor of philanthropists Jane and Mike McLain to acknowledge their support of the pediatric program. The McLains’ $200,000 gift will fund clinical research and the many support services designed to ease the treatment process for patients.

Proton therapy is a cancer treatment that delivers radiation precisely to the treatment area with minimal or no radiation to normal, healthy tissue. For optimal results in proton therapy, it is necessary for the patient to lie in exactly the same position without moving during treatment each day to ensure the proton beam is focused on the targeted treatment area.

Most patients over the age of 5 who receive daily proton therapy do not require sedation. However, the youngest patients -- infants and those under the age of 5 -- are often unable to remain completely still during the 30- to 45-minute daily treatment. For them, sedation is necessary for accuracy and safety.

The Jane and Mike McLain Pediatric Recovery Room is an essential area of the clinic where children under the age of 5 are prepared for and recover from daily proton therapy. Staffed by full-time pediatric oncology nurses and pediatric anesthesiologists, the room is equipped with child-sized furniture and other medical devices designed specifically for children.

“We are very grateful for this generous and compassionate gift from Jane and Mike McLain,” said Nancy Mendenhall, the medical director of the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute. “The value of their contribution to the comfort of our youngest patients and their families is beyond measure. And the research their gift enables will impact generations to come.”

