Precautionary boil water notice issued at St. Augustine Beach

The St. Johns County Utility Department issued a precautionary boil water notice for 99 homes in St. Augustine Beach after a water main main break.

The addresses affected include those on Willow Drive, Oak Road, Lakeshore Drive and 16th Street.

Under the precautionary boil water notice, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled before use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The notice will remain in effect until lab tests show the water is safe to drink and a retraction notice is posted, which typically takes at least two days. A notice will be sent out when the order is lifted.

Citizens may call St. Johns County's Boil Water Notice Hotline at 904-209-2731 for updated information or visit www.sjcutility.us.



