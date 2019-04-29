Pregnant women putting out cigarettes, turning to vaping?

Pregnant women are saying no to cigarettes but not necessarily to vaping, according to a new report.

The University of Iowa conducted the study and researchers want to use the data to help establish clinical guidelines for e-cigarette use during pregnancy.

The researchers looked at 1,000 pregnant women and 27,000 who were not pregnant, asking who used a vaping device every day or some days and also who used traditional cigarettes.

The positive news is cigarette use was much lower among pregnant women then non-pregnant women -- 8% compared to 14.3%.

But when it came to e-cigarette use, the percentage was virtually the same -- 3.6% pregnant women to 3.3% non-pregnant women.

E-cigarette makers and doctors say the devices are healthier, safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

And there are no published studies on whether e-cigarette use during pregnancy can cause a miscarriage or birth defects, which might be one reason more women vape.



But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes can contain nicotine, which has been found to damage a developing baby's brain and lungs.

Doctors recommend not vaping or smoking during pregnancy, and moms should talk with their doctors about safe ways to quit smoking during pregnancy.

It is important to note the authors of the new study suggest that the women they surveyed might have switched from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes when they became pregnant as a way to try to quit.

For more on the study, go to jamanetwork.com.

