Prescription drug take-back day set for Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Residents in greater Jacksonville can discard unused or expired medications during the 2018 National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at a dozen locations.

Residents can stop by any of the sites, empty unwanted medication from its container into the collection box, and then drive away. No personal information is required. After the event, all medications are turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be properly disposed of, which avoid contaminating local landfills or the water supply.

Drop sites will accept any expired or unwanted prescription, over-the-counter medications, vitamins or

herbal remedies and veterinary medications. Hypodermic needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Law enforcement officers from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is staffing four locations as part of the event organized by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“This is one of the safest and most environmentally friendly ways to remove unneeded or unwanted

medications from your home and dispose of them properly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back sites will be at the following locations:

Park West Emergency Department - 6477 103rd Street, Jacksonville

Fernandina Beach Police Department - 1525 Lime Street

Nassau County Sheriff's Office - 77151 Citizens Circle, Yulee

St. Augustine Police Department - 151 King Street, St Augustine

Flagler Hospital, 101 Health Park Blvd., St Augustine

Creekside High School - 100 Knights Lane, St. Johns

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office - 1108 Florida A1A, Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office - 104 N Orange Street, Hastings

St. Augustine Beach City Hall - 2200 A1A South

CVS Pharmacy - 121 West Macclenny Ave., Macclenny

Palatka Police Department - 110 N 11th Street, Palatka

Southeastern Bank, 4233 2nd Street N., Folkston

Last year, over 64,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. At almost 174 people each day, it's more than the number of Americans who died in a car accident or a gun-related homicide.

Each person who died was someone’s loved one. Many of these mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters were also part of rural America.

Opioids are highly effective painkillers with legitimate medical uses. However, with their efficacy, opioids are also highly addictive and have become a frequent gateway to substance abuse, with users often transitioning from prescription medications to illicit and deadly drugs such as heroin.

Visit takebackday.dea.gov for more information about the dangers of unused prescription drugs and to locate a safe collection site near you.

