Putting control in patient's hands for mammograms

TAMPA, Fla. - Sixty-five percent of women age 40 and over have regular mammograms. It’s an anxious, uncomfortable moment for many.

But he mammogram is getting a makeover -- at least at Florida Hospital.

“This equipment enables us to take a tremendous leap forward,” said Dr. David J. Rippe.

Rippe said the patients can now control the compression of the breast with a little clicker called the Duetta.

“It enables the patient to have a sense of control,” Rippe said.

Christine Parsell tested it out.

“The compression is a lot slower. It doesn’t feel like the equipment is kinda coming down hard on your breasts,” Parsell said.

Rippe said so far this has led to better images in most cases.

“We see significantly better compressions when a patient is made part of the process,” said Rippe.

And better compressions can lead to better detection.

“This allows some of the tissue to be separated out so we see through the tissue better,” Rippe explained.

Now with this new technology doctors are hoping more women put mammograms on their priority list.

Pristina Duetta is the full name of the new mammogram equipment. Rippe said it is covered by insurance.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.