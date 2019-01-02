Raccoon in Nassau County tests positive for rabies

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A raccoon in the western part of Nassau County tested positive for rabies, health officials announced Wednesday.

The state Department of Health in Nassau County urges residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals to protect themselves from the risk of rabies exposure.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual-acting animals and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Dr. Eugenia Ngo-Seidel, director of the Florida Department of Health in Nassau County.

Rabies is transmitted through exposure to the saliva and nervous tissue from a rabid animal through a bite, scratch or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth.

In Florida, according to health officials, raccoons, bats, foxes and unvaccinated cats are the animals

most frequently diagnosed with rabies.

Health officials advise residents to take the following steps to protect themselves against rabies:

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Nassau Humane Society is the animal control agency for the city of Fernandina Beach, and Nassau County Animal Services is the agency for all other parts of the county.

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Nassau County Animal Services at 904-530-6150 or the Nassau Humane Society at 904-491-0122 for incidents in Fernandina Beach.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Outdoor feeding can attract animals such as feral cats, raccoons and coyotes. Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

If you see an animal acting strangely in Fernandina Beach, call the Nassau Humane Society at 904-491-0122. Unusual acting animals in other areas of the county should be reported to Nassau County Animal Services by calling 904-530-6150.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild or stray animal should contact their doctor, as well as their local animal control agency and the state Department of Health in Nassau County, which can be reached by calling 904-875-6100.

For further information on rabies, visit floridahealth.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.