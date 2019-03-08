Recent study says vaping is likely bad for your heart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - New research shows e-cigarette use is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack.

According to the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session, e-cigarette users are 56 percent more likely to have a heart attack and 30 percent more likely to have a stroke than non-users.

They analyzed nearly 100,000 people who responded to the 2014, 2016 and 2017 National Health Interview Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Traditional cigarettes still pose the greatest risk for heart attacks and heart disease, with a 165 percent higher chance of a heart attack than a non-smoker, but the study found that e-cigarettes are not harmless to the heart.

