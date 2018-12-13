Report: TIAA Bank Field ranks near bottom for healthy sports venues

When you're eating and drinking at a professional sports stadium, "healthy" might not be the first word that comes to your mind.

But it's not just the junk food you're enjoying that could affect your health.

According to an ESPN "Outside the Lines" project, 28 percent of the 111 North American professional sports venues had high-level violations at half or more of their food service outlets during health inspections from 2016-2017.

In Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field ranked 14th from the bottom when it came to the percentage of high-level violations found during health inspections, OTL found.

According to the report, 36 of the 56 outlets inspected from 2016-2017 reported a high-level violation, including not having adequate hand-washing facilities at a hot dog location, evidence of insects or rodents at a concession stand, and an employee touching food with bare hands.

ESPN's report ranked the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Caroina, where the Hornets play, as the worst venue for health violations. The venue with the least violations, according to OTL, was Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, where the Warriors play.

For the full report from ESPN, click here. For the rankings of all 111 venues, click here.

