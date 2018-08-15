Report: Unsafe levels of weed killer in oat cereal products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some types of oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars contain higher levels of a chemical found in the weed killer Roundup than what the Environmental Working Group considers safe, according to a report released Wednesday by the advocacy group.

Almost three-quarters of food samples tested showed higher glyphosate levels than what the group's scientists believe to be "protective of children's health," the report indicates.

Out of the 45 conventionally-grown oat products tested, all but two samples contained some amount of glyphosate. Almost three quarters (31 out of 45) of the products had levels greater than what was considered safe for a child’s health.

Many of the cereals that tested positive in the EWG report are common products, including Cheerios, Quaker Old Fashioned Oats, Lucky Charms and products from Kelloggs, Kashi and Nature Valley.

Glyphosate was even found in one-third of organic products also contained hints of the chemical, but the levels were well below what was considered to be dangerous for kids.

See full list of tested products

"Every time you hear something in a child’s food that could cause harm -- cancer, any kind of developmental problems, it makes a pediatrician very nervous," Dr. Randolph Thorton said.

After hearing the results of the study, some parents said they'll be second-guessing their breakfast choices.

"Like, maybe go home and take it off the shelves ... because I wouldn’t want my kids to get sick off of it," said Jayceanna Bowen, mother of four.

"There are carcinogens all around us all day long that we deal with, in the atmosphere and (in) our foods, and so focusing on a number is not necessarily going to be the answer," Dr. Madison Schwartz, of Florida Poison Control Center, said. "And this is one sample from one study."

In a statement to News4Jax, Monsanto put the levels found in breakfast products in perspective.

"Even at the highest level reported by the EWG, an adult would have to eat 118 pounds of the food item every day for the rest of their life to reach the EPA’s limit," the company wrote.

READ: 3 food manufacturer statements on EWG findings

Weed killer concerns

Last week, a jury at the Superior Court of California in San Francisco awarded $289 million in damages to a groundskeeper whose attorney argued that Roundup, a weed killer made by Monsanto, caused his terminal cancer.

"We will appeal this decision and continue to vigorously defend this product, which has a 40-year history of safe use and continues to be a vital, effective and safe tool for farmers and others," Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge said in a statement at the time.

"More than 800 scientific studies, the US EPA, the National Institutes of Health and regulators around the world have concluded that glyphosate is safe for use and does not cause cancer," Partridge said.

However, the human health effects of glyphosate remain uncertain, because the product has additional chemical ingredients that, individually or combined, might be carcinogenic, among other reasons. Many scientists and scientific organizations, including the US Environmental Protection Agency, state that in the amounts commonly consumed in food, glyphosate is not harmful to human health.

However, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer agency that falls under the World Health Organization, classifies it as "probably carcinogenic to humans."

"Not every health agency in the world and not every spokesperson in the world has agreed that glyphosate can cause cancer," said Olga Naidenko, the Environmental Working Group's senior science adviser for children's health.

However, Naidenko, who was not an author of the report, believes that there are "conflicts of interest standing behind some" of the positive opinions of glyphosate and that Monsanto has tried to influence the EPA so that it will continue to allow use of the chemical in the United States.

Over 750 herbicide products containing glyphosate are for sale in the United States, according to the National Pesticide Information Center, a cooperative formed by Oregon State University and the EPA.

A 'more protective' guideline

Introduced to the American market in 1974, glyphosate is an herbicide that can kill both broadleaf plants and grasses. Glyphosate products are used on farms, industrial areas, public parks, residential lawns and gardens, and aquatic systems for agricultural and forestry purposes.

For its new report, the Environmental Working Group conducted toxicology tests on dozens of oat-based foods sold across the country and used a health benchmark for glyphosate based on a cancer risk assessment that was developed by California state scientists, explained Alexis Temkin, author of the report and the group's toxicologist.

"EWG used that level to then develop a guideline that was more protective for children's health," Temkin said. "It's 100-fold lower."

The Environmental Working Group's guideline amount is 0.01 milligram per day, Naidenko said. Should this small amount be present in a single portion of food -- about 2 ounces, 60 grams or roughly two cups of cereal -- that would amount to a concentration of 160 parts per billion.

In other words, the group says that a person eating two cups of cereal a day contaminated by 160 parts of glyphosate per billion would have a one in a million risk of cancer linked to the chemical, according to Naidenko.

Of 45 samples of food products made with conventionally grown oats, two had no detectable glyphosate, 12 had levels of glyphosate that were lower than the group's acceptable health benchmark, and 31 had levels of glyphosate at or higher than the benchmark. The highest levels were detected in two samples of Quaker Old Fashioned Oats.

"Quaker does not add glyphosate during any part of the milling process," the company said in a statement. "Glyphosate is commonly used by farmers across the industry who apply it pre-harvest. Once the oats are transported to us, we put them through our rigorous process that thoroughly cleanses them (de-hulled, cleaned, roasted and flaked). Any levels of glyphosate that may remain are significantly below any limits and well within compliance of the safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Commission as safe for human consumption."

In the tests, glyphosate was also found at detectable concentrations in five of 16 organic oat food samples.

The Environmental Working Group is focused on lifetime exposure to toxic herbicides, Naidenko said.

Conflicting results

"The concern about glyphosate is for long-term exposure," she said. "As most health agencies would say, a single portion would not cause deleterious effects. But think about eating popular foods such as oatmeal every day or almost every day -- that's when, according to scientific assessments, such amounts of glyphosate might pose health harm."

Glyphosate does not easily pass through human skin, and when it is ingested, it passes through the body relatively quickly, according to the National Pesticide Information Center. The vast majority of glyphosate leaves the body in urine and feces without being changed into another chemical. In some studies, high doses given to laboratory animals suggests this chemical has carcinogenic potential.

"Studies on cancer rates in people have provided conflicting results on whether the use of glyphosate containing products is associated with cancer," the center's website states. "Some studies have associated glyphosate use with non-Hodgkin lymphoma."

Temkin said "That's correct that glyphosate is metabolized very quickly and eliminated in the urine," adding that other types of chemicals are metabolized very quickly yet are known to cause some harm. "Arguments that quick metabolism cannot result in harm from exposure to a chemical -- especially if it's a chemical that is very ubiquitous and something that somebody is exposed to on a daily basis -- does not mean that it can't have health effects."

The glyphosate debate continues

But Alex Berezow, senior fellow of biomedical science at the American Council on Science and Health, a nonprofit group that says it advocates for evidence-based science and medicine, believes the new report is "absolutely atrocious."

"According to the EPA, people should avoid consuming more than 2 mg of glyphosate for every kilogram of body weight," Berezow wrote in an email.

"The good news is that nobody on Earth consumes anywhere near that amount of glyphosate," said Berezow. "The EWG fabricated its own safety standard so that they could promote organic food. They've been doing this for years -- ignoring the scientific literature in order to lobby for the organic industry."

The European Food Safety Authority also rejects "the notion that glyphosate causes cancer," he said.

Berezow said the chemical is "completely safe" to humans because it interferes with chemical reactions in plants that do not exist in humans. Because we lack this "metabolic pathway," he said, "it's not even hypothetically possible for glyphosate to be harmful."

Dr. Paul Pharoah, professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Cambridge, wrote in an email that "there have been multiple studies investigating the potential association between glyphosate exposure and cancer risk."

"Some of these studies have serious flaws in their design," said Pharoah, who was not involved in the new report. "It is not scientifically possible to prove 'no association,' but the evidence from these studies is that if there is an association the effect is very small."

Pharoah said he could not comment on the methods used by the Environmental Working Group or the accuracy of the results, since he is an epidemiologist and not a toxicologist.

Still, he said he would not be "unduly concerned" about the health risks to children, given the lack of evidence linking the chemical to cancer in adults.

"This is not to say that I do not think that public policy should limit the acceptable amount of these chemicals found in foods," Pharoah said.

Naidenko believes that glyphosate won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"This kind of chemical dependency is just not going to go overnight," she said. "We know it is possible to grow oats and other grains without herbicides. Companies do not need to wait for EPA; they can simply talk to their suppliers and say, 'please grow our oats without glyphosate, because our customers are complaining.' "

Temkin added, "this type of use of glyphosate is a very small percentage of the overall use, yet it can have the greatest impact on human health, so we think this is the place to target reducing the use of glyphosate.

"What we do know is that people don't want to have pesticides or herbicides in their foods, and families really shouldn't have to make a healthy choice that also comes with an additional risk," she said.

EWG found glyphosate on most samples of oat-based products Type of Food Product Name Glyphosate (ppb)* Sample 1 Sample 2 Sample 3 Granola Nature's Path Organic Honey Almond granola ND** ND Back to Nature Classic Granola 620 170 Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds 430 400 Back to Nature Banana Walnut Granola Clusters 30 30 340 Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats 'n Honey 220 170 KIND Vanilla, Blueberry Clusters with Flax Seeds 50 60 Instant oats Giant Instant Oatmeal, Original Flavor 760 Simple Truth Organic Instant Oatmeal, Original ND ND Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal 620 780 Great Value Original Instant Oatmeal 450 Umpqua Oats, Maple Pecan 220 220 Market Pantry Instant Oatmeal, Strawberries & Cream 120 520 Oat breakfast cereal Kashi Heart to Heart Organic Honey Toasted cereal ND ND Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal 490 470 530 Lucky Charms**** 400 230 Barbara's Multigrain Spoonfuls, Original, Cereal 340 300 Kellogg’s Cracklin’ Oat Bran oat cereal 250 120 Snack bar Cascadian Farm Organic Harvest Berry, granola bar ND ND KIND Oats & Honey with Toasted Coconut ND 120 Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats 'n Honey 340 120 Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip granola bar 120 160 Kellogg’s Nutrigrain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars, Strawberry 30 80 Whole oats 365 Organic Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats ND ND Quaker Steel Cut Oats 530 290 Quaker Old Fashioned Oats 390 1100 1300 Bob's Red Mill Steel Cut Oats 300 ND Nature's Path Organic Old Fashioned Organic Oats 30 20 Whole Foods Bulk Bin conventional rolled oats 10 40 Bob's Red Mill Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats (4 samples tested) ND 10 20, 20**

