Researchers find 'parentese' can boost a baby's vocabulary

Trying to get your baby to say his or her first words?

A particular type of parental language can help parents boost babies’ language skills.

Researchers from the University of Washington’s Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences recorded 77 pairs of babies and parents as they spoke to their 6-, then 10- and finally 14-month-old babies.

They found parents who used "parentese" -- higher pitch, slower tempo and exaggerated vowels and words -- had babies who babbled more at six months compared to babies whose parents didn’t speak that way.

Researchers coached parents and gave them linguistic feedback at the 6- and 10-month mark.

The researchers measured again at 14 months and found the parents who received the coaching increased the amount of parentese spoken by 15 percent. They also had babies with a larger vocabulary.

So parents, use parentese to engage with your infant during everyday moments, like feedings and playtime. You could be building your child’s vocabulary one word at a time.

Researchers found that social economic status was not a factor. In other words, the coaching tips worked across a range of socioeconomic status backgrounds.

