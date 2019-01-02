Reset your 'food clock' for a healthy New Year

Most of us know what we eat can impact our waistlines -- but what about when we eat?

According to wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen, of Cleveland Clinic, it’s time we start paying attention to our "food clock" when it comes to good health in the New Year.

“As we eat late, we get fat -- it adds to our waist size, it adds to inflammation, and it adds to Type II diabetes,” Roizen said. “In the studies of people, they gain weight when they eat calories at night.”

Our bodies become more insulin resistant throughout the day, according to Roizen. This means sugar stays in the bloodstream and is transformed into fat; therefore, he said, it’s best to avoid eating after dark.

In fact, he recommends eating 75 percent of our daily calories before 2 p.m., with breakfast and lunch being our largest meals, and dinner the smallest.

Roizen said that before long it’ll become habit.

“Eat early for the best health, before 2 p.m., and try and eat only when the sun is up,” he said.

“Your body clock shifts to wanting to eat and feeling hungry in the morning and not hungry in the evening.”

Getting plenty of protein and healthy fat in the morning and at lunchtime will ward off hunger.

Roizen said being open minded about what we’re eating can help the transition.

“Stop stereotyping food,” he said. “I’ve gone to having salmon burgers for breakfast -- they’re wonderful -- or avocado toast, and even oatmeal for dinner.”

Roizen suggests eating within a 12 -our window or less -- only when there’s daylight -- for three days and then working up to a week or more.

And don’t worry if you fall off the wagon while resetting your "food clock." Roizen said you can always get back on.

He said we can even reap health benefits by adopting daytime eating just five out of seven days per week.

