Riverside dental office gives back with free services Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Riverside Dental will host its 8th Annual ‘Free Day of Dentistry’ on Saturday.

This private dental office at 1061 Riverside Avenue in Jacksonville will provide free dentistry services to the public. The office opens at 7:30 a.m. and the first 75 people will receive their choice of a free cleaning, filling or extraction.

This Free Day of Dentistry’ is held to give back to the Jacksonville community and provide dental care for those who are truly in need. There are no qualifications to be met in order to receive care.

