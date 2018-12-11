Simple blood test can detect cancer in 10 minutes, researchers claim

CHICAGO - Researchers claim to that a simple blood test can tell if a person has cancer in just 10 minutes, Fox News reports.

They claim the new blood test can spot "tiny amounts of DNA floating through vessels that could only have come from tumors - and not healthy cells." Reports show that during these trials, the test could spot the difference with up to 90 percent accuracy.

The breakthrough could lead to much earlier detection and possibly a cure.

"Virtually every piece of cancerous DNA we examined had this highly predictable pattern," Researcher and Professor Matt Trau told Fox News.

Trau says the new blood test looks promising.

"We certainly don't know yet whether it's the Holy Grail or not for all cancer diagnostics," Trau said.

