Smart clothing to prevent back pain

The number of Americans receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) more than doubled over the past two decades, from 5.2 million to 11.7 million by the end of 2011, according to the financial site 24/7 Wall Street. Looking at

Back pain is the No. 1 cause of disability and accounts for more than 264 million lost work days per year.

Now, researchers at Vanderbilt University have developed clothing to prevent back pain. They call it smart underwear.

Whether it's lifting something or bending down, daily activities can put a strain on your back.

"If you look at the statistics, it's something like 80 percent of all adults are going to develop back pain at some point of time," said Karl Zelik, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Vanderbilt University.

That is why Zelik and his engineering team are coming to the rescue with a piece of under-clothing designed to protect people from stressors that can lead to back pain.

"The basic idea is when you lift up an object, there's some amount of load that's transferred from the object down to your body through your spine and so it loads your low back," Zelik explained.

When someone wearing smart clothing leans forward or lifts something, they tap the device and some of the loading goes through the elastic band instead of the back muscles. The team has tested the device in a study where they had participants lean forward and lift 25-pound and 55-pound weights while holding their position at 30, 60 and 90 degrees.

They found …"That it can reduce the back muscle activity of the lower back muscles between 14 and 43 percent," said Erik Lamers, a PhD student at CREATe Lab at Vanderbilt University.

The team's hope is that this device can be the super suit that can limit back strain and pain.

"The clothing could almost be this kind of autonomous sidekick that helps you out when you need it and stays out of your way when it's not needed," Zelik said.

The team said it plans on having a version of the smart underwear available in the market within the next year.

They have also been awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to create an upgraded version of the suit, where sensors would allow the smart clothing to predict when help is needed without engaging the device by tapping.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.