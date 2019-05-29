Play ball! Lakeside Elementary wins NFL Play 60 video contest

American Heart Association photo

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Jaguar players, Jackson de Ville and the American Heart Association surprised students at Lakeside Elementary on Wednesday, donating more than 100 sports balls to the school.

Basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, tennis balls and more were donated to the Clay County school after winning a video contest.

Local schools were asked to create a short video entitled #HowDoYouPlay60 back in April. There were many great entries, but Lakeside Elementary beat out the rest.

The American Heart Association recommends that kids get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity activity every day.

