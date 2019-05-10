JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is Saturday, which makes it easy for homeowners to donate to feed the hungry in Northeast Florida. Just leave a bag of non-perishable food by or in your mailbox and your mail carrier will pick it up and take it to the local food bank to be distributed to those in need.

Over the past 26 years, the National Association of Letter carriers has teamed up nationwide to help more than 50 million people in America who suffer from hunger.

During last year's Stamp Out Hunger, more than 10 million pounds of food was collected in the state of Florida alone.

