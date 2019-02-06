Stay on track, keep your New Year's resolution to get healthy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Are you keeping up with your New Year’s resolution to get fit? If not, the results of a new study might give you the motivation you need to get back in the groove.

The recent study by the University of Florida highlights the dangers of a sedentary lifestyle. Even if you’re thin, or within a normal Body Mass Index range, researchers warn you’re still at risk for health problems later on if you don’t get enough exercise now. In fact, you face the same health risks as someone who is overweight.

To avoid this, you need to get up and get moving. Researchers said people just aren't moving enough and a sedentary lifestyle could lead to dangerous health risks or heart problems.

Gloria Perkins started working out years ago. In her case, changing her lifestyle helped with her blood pressure. “I had a problem with my pressure. That’s stabilized now. So, working out will keep you moving, and it will keep your blood flowing very well,” Perkins said. “I’m not tired like I used to be.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. That's 30 minutes per day with time to rest on the weekends.

There are simple changes you can make to stay active, even at work.

The University of California Berkeley suggests:

Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Look into getting a sit-stand workstation.

Arrange group walks with coworkers during breaks.

Wear a pedometer to help track your steps in a day.

Find a workout partner.

MORE IDEAS: 50 Tips to Move More at Work

80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail by February, according to U.S. News and World Report. If you've lost your motivation, it’s not too late to get back on track.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.