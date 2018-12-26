Alcohol, coffee linked to living longer, study finds

People who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee live longer than those who don't, according to a new study.

Researchers at UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders began the 90+ Study in 2003 to look what makes people to live to age 90 and beyond?

Using 14,000 people over the age of 90, they found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

The study also found that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

