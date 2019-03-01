Study finds a glass of wine a day isn't all it's cracked up to be

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: a glass of red wine a day can be a healthy habit. But a new report suggests that may only be the case for those ages 50 and up.

The Daily Mail reports researchers at Boston Medical Center have found that while alcohol can help fend off certain health conditions as we age, those benefits don’t really apply to younger people.

According to the report, imbibing from time to time can ward off conditions including heart disease, diabetes and dementia. It’s credited with saving 1,500 lives a year, but mostly those 65 and older.

But the study found that 40 percent of alcohol-related deaths happen before drinkers turn 50 years old, with people dying from breast cancer, prostate cancer and liver disease, among other conditions.

“This shows that people who live to age 50 and drink presently are ‘survivors,’ if you will, of their drinking,” Dr. Timothy Naimi, who was part of the research team, told the Daily Mail.

Naimi said there’s a mistaken belief that alcohol is good for you because of the health benefits it can have for people later in life. The problem is, most people don’t up and start drinking at age 50.

“It’s not that alcohol can’t be enjoyed,” Naimi said. “It’s one thing to say that and another thing to allege that it’s good for your health.”

