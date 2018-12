If you go to the sauna often, you may have a lower risk for heart disease, according to a new study.

The long-term study was recently published in the BMC Medicine Journal.

Researchers looked at health data from more than 1,600 adults with an average age of 63.

They found that those who used saunas four to seven times per week had a lower chance of developing heart disease compared to those who never went or went just once per week.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.