Study: Florida's air quality is improving, but Jacksonville has average grade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new report shows Florida is making improvements when it comes to cleaner air, but there are some concerns for Jacksonville.

The American Lung Association’s 2018 “State of the Air” report is good news for Florida. It shows the state is improving overall, but Jacksonville is one of several cities which could have cleaner air.

The report says Duval County has earned a “C” for high smog days and for high soot days, the county earned a “B.”

The report finds that Jacksonville's soot levels are slightly higher than last year's report.

Pollution particles can come from coal-fired power plants, diesel emissions, wildfires and wood-burning devices.

Scientists said the particles are so small they can lodge deep in the lungs and trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes.

Other Northeast Florida cities, including Lake City and Gainesville, ranked as some of the cleanest cities in the nation for short-term particle pollution.

Looking at Florida overall, the Sunshine State did see a slight drop in smog.

To read the full results of the study, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.