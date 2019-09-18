Study: Food-insecure students have harder time learning in college

Books, tuition, housing -- there’s a lot to pay for when your teen heads to college.

But many don't think about also having to pay for food, especially if they're not living on campus.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office has found that food insecurity is a growing problem among low-income college students.

A study from the University of Florida found that 19% of students from eight states are food insecure, and an additional 25% are at risk of becoming food insecure.

The researchers found food-insecure freshmen had higher perceived stress, disordered or dysfunctional eating behaviors, lower sleep quality, and a lower GPA than food-secure freshmen.

Food-insecure students or students at risk for food insecurity can see if their college offers a food pantry.

They may also be eligible for government assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The UF study found that students who lived off-campus, received a Pell Grant, or were not enrolled in a meal plan were significantly more likely to be food-insecure than their counterparts.

