Study: Light, sound sensitivity ease with age for those with autism

New research shows people with autism might experience some changes in the condition as they get older, including improved light and sound sensitivity.

The study, a collaboration between the University of York and Stanford University, showed sensory responses change between childhood and adulthood in people with autism.

People with the condition often report sensitivity to bright lights and loud sounds, making it difficult to thrive in certain environments.

There's very little research as to why that's the case, but this study provided some insights.

Researchers asked both children and adults with and without autism to look at patterns on a computer screen that flickered at specific rates, then they tracked how the neurons in the brain responded to the patterns.

The adults had a reduction in brain activity while children were lower at both frequencies, suggesting that our bodies adjust and compensate as we develop.

For children with autism, researchers think that as they age they naturally learn to tolerate more light and sound.

This research could ultimately lead to understanding more about why autism has an impact on how people with autism perceive visual or other sensory stimuli.

